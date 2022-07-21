SBBWUP launches tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) in collaboration with Peshawar Forest Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched the tree plantation campaign at the varsity campus on Wednesday.

A total of 600 plants including Hibiscus, Sukh chain, Moringa, Terminalia, Kachnar, Sanatha, Duranta , Legestrum and Bottlebrush were donated by the Forest Department to the university for the purpose.

SBBWUP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad initiated the campaign by planting the tree along with Gulzarur Rehman, Conservator, Southern Circle, Forest Department, Tariq Khadim of Forest Divisional.

The students from all the departments were called in to take part in the campaign. Up to 50 plants were planted by the students on the spot.

Prof Dr Safia Ahmed stated that plants and the environment have a very intense effect on us and plantation campaigns must be encouraged as they have a very positive impact on the health of living beings.

She said having more greenery ultimately improves the quality of life, especially when presently climate change and global warming have become a threat throughout the globe.

The vice-chancellor said the use of plastic bags must be prohibited to save the environment, and in addition to plantation campaigns, awareness drives must also be initiated against all the hazardous elements that are destroying the environment.

Also, she stated that the students must be encouraged to actively participate in such campaigns as the future leaders must play their role in creating awareness in their surroundings. Gulzarur Rehman stated that the campaign in KP was initiated under the billion tree project in which saplings were planted.

He stated that we all need to join hands together to take immediate actions to ensure the provision of a better environment for the students. A short video about all the plantation drives for the last three years was shown to the audience reflecting the initiatives taken by the university to boost greenery. The students made speeches on the importance of plantation and the guests received organic vegetable baskets grown by the university.