Boat tragedy death toll reaches 26

SUKKUR: The death toll in boat drowning incident reached 26 on Tuesday when three more bodies were fished out during a rescue operation.

As many as 23 bodies, 19 women and four children, had been retrieved on Monday from River Indus near Machhka after an overloaded boat carrying 75 persons capsized.The funeral prayer of 26 persons was held in village Hussain Baksh Solangi and they were laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard.Chieftain of the Solangi Tribe Sardar Abbas Khan Solangi has demanded compensation from Punjab and Sindh governments.