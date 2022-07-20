Nine injured in clash between two groups

LAHOREL: Around nine persons were injured as a result of fight between two groups in the Kahna area Tuesday. Ali and Waris, residents of Chowki Haluki, Nangar village, Kahna, had gone outside the village to throw buffalo dung, where they got into an argument with Khadim Bhatti. Both parties called their accomplices. Khadim Bhatti and his accomplices opened fire, as a result, Shahzad, Rafafat, Kaif, Toqeer, Asif, Irfan, Hamza and Ali Hassan were injured and shifted to hospital. Police reached the spot and started legal proceedings.

Woman shot dead: A woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband in the Badami Bagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Saima was on her way when a bike-rider Khalid alias Nomi Butt approached her and shot her to death. A five-year-old passerby Abdullah also got a bullet wound in the same incident. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner of Camp Jail expired in hospital on Tuesday. The inmate identified as Shahid alias Shani was involved in a drug case. Shahid had been shifted to Services Hospital due to deteriorating health condition where he expired. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary of the Lahore General Hospital.

Man found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead near Bird Market, Bhatti Gate on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.