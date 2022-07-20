Myanmar rebels claim killing junta troops

YANGON: A Myanmar ethnic rebel group said on Tuesday it had captured 14 junta troops and killed an unspecified number, in the latest blow to a fragile peace in the only region to have seen no post-coup crackdown.
Days after its putsch last year, the junta reaffirmed a ceasefire with the Arakan Army, which has for years fought a war for autonomy for Rakhine state’s ethnic Rakhine population. Thanks to the truce, the western state was a rare spot of respite, in a country that has seen the majority of its population push back against military rule as the junta cracks down violently against dissent. The spokesman said several troops were killed in the clashes, without giving a specific figure. AFP was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it launched strikes on Tuesday on a position belonging to the Islamist...
ATHENS: Greece’s resident population has dropped by 3.5 percent since 2011 according to a census carried out by...
TEHRAN: Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi, arrested last week in Tehran, must serve a six-year...
DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Tuesday jailed eight people for 11 years each for issuing thousands of false negative...
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell to more than 80 per US dollar for the first time on record on Tuesday, as the greenback...
NEW DELHI: Over 1.63 lakh Indian nationals renounced their Indian citizenship during 2021, the highest during the last...
Comments