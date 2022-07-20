US says two jihadists killed in air strike in Somalia

NAIROBI: The US military said it carried out an air strike in a remote area of southern Somalia on Sunday that killed two fighters from the Al-Shabaab Islamist militant group.

The strike took place near Libikus in the Lower Juba region, the US military command for Africa (AFRICOM) said in a statement issued late on Monday. "The command’s initial assessment is that two Al-Shabab terrorists were killed in action," it said, adding that the strike followed an attack on "partner forces" in the area.