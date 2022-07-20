1,188 drug addicts held

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has so far taken 1188 drug addicts including 13 women into their custody during its drugs free Peshawar campaign launched on May 24.This was told during a review meeting regarding drug free Peshawar campaign held here on Monday.

Besides, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, administrative officers of the concerned agencies and management of the rehabilitation centres, others also attended. The meeting was told that after confirmation of HIV AIDS and other diseases in 143 addicts.