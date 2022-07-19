Well-beaten

This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif calls for introspection after suffering defeat in Punjab by-polls’ (July 18, 2022). The outcome for the PML-N is as disastrous as it can get. They were trounced in the province that they have ruled for much of the last three decades, that too while holding power at the centre. Whilst calling for introspection, Nawaz Sharif tried to rationalize his party’s dismal failure as the result of “difficult decisions" taken by the coalition government.”
The PML-N still does not seem prepared to admit that the “difficult decisions” were necessitated by the dire straits of the economy. It would be unfair to blame the PTI alone for the ailing economy; the excessive greed through which the PML-N and PPP dynasties amassed great wealth at the cost of the masses also played a major role. Even now, the PML-N leaders are talking about new money-spinning projects like the recently announced free laptops scheme in Punjab. This comes on top of their moves to defang the accountability process and end corruption cases against their top leadership.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
