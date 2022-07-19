Power line rehabilitated in record time

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has completed rehabilitation work of six collapsed towers of high power 500 kV Shikarpur-Dadu (Ckt-II) transmission line near Larkana in a record time.

According to a spokesperson for the NTDC, the transmission line has been energised successfully and has started power supply from South to North. The pylons were damaged due to heavy windstorm and torrential rains in the area on July 6, 2022.

However, power supply was provided to the affected areas through alternative source to avoid load-shedding during Eid holidays. While dilating upon the details, the NTDC spokesman said the NTDC team along with contractors carried out rehabilitation work of effected towers day and night and even during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and completed it in record period of 11 days despite bad weather conditions. Local police and NTDC security staff also remained alert on the site. The NTDC management appreciated the efforts of Asset Management South (Hyderabad) and team for early completion of rehabilitation work.