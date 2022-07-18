Survey on to get land to conserve forestland

HARIPUR: The Revenue and Forest department officials of Haripur have started a survey of the Makhniyal area in Khanpur tehsil of the Haripur district for identifying and acquiring land on both sides of the five roads to conserve the forestland, official sources and local people told The News here on Sunday.

The people, however, termed it a move to deprive them of their precious commercial land and vowed to resist if the plan to “forcibly acquire” land on the pretext of conservation of forestland, was not shelved.

Sources, while sharing some documentary proof (available with this correspondent) of the land acquisition process, told The News that the Divisional Forest Conservator Officer of Haripur has sent a letter to the Forest of Lower Hazara Abbottabad.

Briefing the senior officer about the progress, the official stated that a sub-committee constituted in this regard has started a survey for identification of contiguous and fragmented land within 200 ft on both sides of five roads measuring 74.1 km in length and the survey work of Pir Sohawa- Reverse Mor Road and Kohala Pul to Sarrah Pul Roads, had been

completed with their revenue record.

The source shared a letter from the Secretary Forest KP to the Chief Conservator of Forest Hazara for implementation of the cabinet’s decision pertaining to the identification of contiguous wasteland in Makhniyal for subsequent acquisition within 30 days.

According to Fayaz Mughal, the media coordinator of the Makhniyal Tahafuz Movement, over a half dozen landowners from the Makhniyal and surrounding areas including Col Retd Sardar Ahmed Yar Jung Durrani, had already moved the Peshawar High Court challenging that there was no Guzara land which was evident from the revenue record since 1872 that residents of the area were the owners of the land in different areas and had been paying taxes on the transfer of ownership rights for decades.

The PHC Abbottabad Bench had issued the status quo on November 17, 2020, which was still intact, said Fayaz Mughal while sharing the court order with The News.

When contacted for comments Haripur Divisional Forest Officer, Farhad Khan, confirmed the contents of the letters, adding the survey of the area in Makhniyal was underway in line with the provincial government’s decision the land within 200 ft on both sides of the five roads being acquired under section 40 for declaring it as the reserved forest was underway.

The purpose of the survey and land acquisition on both sides of the five roads was to protect the existing forestland from further damage and encroachment.

He said that mushroom growth of unplanned development, especially the commercial structures, villas, and hotels has caused damage to the forestland while the encroachment on forestland was also reported in the past which was a threat to the biodiversity of the area.

It is worth mentioning that through an administrative order the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government handed over the control and management of four patwar circles, of Islamabad bordering the Makhniyal area of Haripur to GDA( Galiyat Development Authority) last year which also drew condemnation from the area people.

Meanwhile, a jirga of the area people was convened the other day wherein the participants condemned the Forest Department for its plan to acquire the private land on the sides of five roads and termed it a forced grabbing of their costly commercial land.

The jirga accused the MPA and MNA of being hand in gloves with the Forest Department as they have failed to protect the rights of their voters.

They announced to obtain a stay order from the court against the acquisition of land before the launch of a full-fledged movement against the decision.Malik Amjad, Raja Jehangir, Ch Sagheer, Waheed Abbasi, Shaukat Mughal, and Qamar Abbasi were prominent among those who spoke at the jirga.