12 suspects arrested during by-polls; weapons seized

LAHORE:Around 12 persons were arrested from Sadar and Model Town police divisions during the by-elections here on Sunday.

Township police arrested five persons from Khokhar Chowk and recovered a pistol and bullets from their possession. Sattukatla police arrested three persons from Valencia Town and recovered two rifles from their possession. Kot Lakhpat police arrested a man and recovered a pistol from his possession. Naseerabad police arrested a man and recovered a pistol and Nishtar Colony police arrested two men and recovered two pistols from their possession. Two women injured in two groups firing: Two women were injured during a firing between two groups in the Manawan area on Sunday.

The firing incident took place near the Bank Stop in Manawan. The injured women were identified as Mona, 32, and Azqa, daughters of Arshad. The injured women were shifted to hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started legal proceedings.

Mutilated body of woman found: A mutilated body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a field in the Sherakot area on Sunday. Local residents informed the police after seeing the body of an unknown woman lying in the field near Talat Park, Sherakot with her throat slit. Police reached the spot and started the investigation by collecting all the evidence with the help of the forensic team. According to the police, the woman had been subjected to torture before being killed. The killer(s) had slit the victim’s throat with a sharp-edged weapon. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 895 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 970 were injured. Out of this 582 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 388 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.