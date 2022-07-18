 
Monday July 18, 2022
Water, water, going nowhere

July 18, 2022

Many neighbourhoods in Karachi are still flooded with rainwater. The accumulation of rainwater on roads makes it different for motorists to have smooth rides in these areas. This water can also become a breeding ground for different insects carrying life-threatening diseases.

The provincial government should get all the roads clean as soon as possible and provide some relief to people in these areas.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi

