Water, water, going nowhere

Many neighbourhoods in Karachi are still flooded with rainwater. The accumulation of rainwater on roads makes it different for motorists to have smooth rides in these areas. This water can also become a breeding ground for different insects carrying life-threatening diseases.
The provincial government should get all the roads clean as soon as possible and provide some relief to people in these areas.
Basharat Aslam Baloch
Karachi
This refers to the editorial, ‘Gender report’ . The recently released Global Gender Gap Index report places...
Taking advantage of the fame he had built through his sporting career, Imran Khan burst onto the political scene in...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Former US official John Bolton admits he ‘helped plan coups’ outside...
The number and severity of the crises facing Pakistan is so great that one is often overwhelmed and cannot begin to...
This refers to the letter ‘Save the children’ by Bakhtiyar Phullan. It is painful to read about child abuse; a...
People in Sohbatpur don’t have access to pure drinking water. As a result, they are forced to drink water from ponds...
Comments