 
close
Sunday July 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Imran’s decline

July 17, 2022

Not long ago, one would think that Imran Khan had come to play a positive and constructive role in our country’s political future. However, it now seems that his role in the future political setup is limited and he may return to power. Khan is under the impression that he is still the most popular leader but he might be in for a shock in the next elections.

Cdre Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari (r)

Islamabad

Comments