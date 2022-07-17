Imran’s decline

Not long ago, one would think that Imran Khan had come to play a positive and constructive role in our country’s political future. However, it now seems that his role in the future political setup is limited and he may return to power. Khan is under the impression that he is still the most popular leader but he might be in for a shock in the next elections.
Cdre Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari (r)
Islamabad
Among the many problems Pakistan faces, food shortage is one of the most acute. According to the Borgen Project, 20...
Local bodies’ elections in Sindh are in full swing. Thus far, the contests have generated some very surprising...
Tata Consultancy Services an Indian information technology services and consulting company made $26 billion in...
The SC verdict is out and as expected, the PTI is criticizing it as ‘full of contradictions’. By now, it is quite...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt to launch crackdown on defamatory social media content’ . That the...
TikTok is the fastest growing and most popular social media app today. Despite its many flaws, TikTok is not all about...
Comments