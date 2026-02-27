Firm steps in forcing Andrew’s hand: ‘Can no longer keep a promise

Despite having made a promise to his mother on her death bed, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being put in a strong hold, and is growing restless over the continued pressure against him.

For those unversed, this has to do with something the Queen loved more than anything, that being her pets.

An insider broke down the ex-prince’s anguish over the inability to take care of those animals and said, “Andrew has become so attached to those dogs.”

So much so that “he says they’re the only loyal creatures in his life, he’s very dramatic about it, but it’s true that they are pretty well his only companions these days.” There are even moments “he talks to them like they’re his children and fusses over them like you wouldn’t believe.”

Whereas Fergie also carries a similar amount of love for the pups its said. And is said to be missing hem “terribly” and “wants at least a share of ownership once she gets herself settled at a new residence.”

Other royals are also contenders for taking in the corgies, particularly Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who ‘would also be open’ to taking guardianship as would the Waleses, but as of now Andrew is said to be “digging his heels in” and saying ‘they’re not up for negotiation’.

There is also a growing concern that he may have gone from being one of the most ‘happiest’ divorced couples to ‘baiting’ his ex-wife into launching a formal case which, its said she’s ‘more than willing’ to do if “he doesn’t come up with a compromise and stop being so pig-headed and possessive.”

All in all “he keeps saying he made a promise to his mother on her death bed to take care of them and he won’t be forced to go back on that. He sees this as nothing less than honoring her final wishes and says anyone questioning that is trying to rewrite history,” which is where the source signed off.