Lux Pascal gushes over role in Tom Ford's 'Cry to Heaven': 'I just wanted to be part of this picture'

Lux Pascal talks role in Tom Ford's third film 'Cry to Heaven'

Lux Pascal is on a streak of dream projects. After starring in Ryan Murphy's TV show The Beauty, the actress has scored a role in Tom Ford’s upcoming film Cry to Heaven.

Pascal is gushing over getting the role in Cry to Heaven since it’s the filmmaker’s first movie in over a decade. The film is based on Anne Rice’s 1992 novel and depicts young male opera singers in 18th century Italy.

"It's funny, because I think dreams or things that you're working towards, they take a while," she told People.

"I'm not sure if it's manifestation, but I remember watching the trailer for A Single Man when I was a kid and I was like, 'This is the most beautiful filmmaking I've ever seen in my life. I just wanted to be part of this picture, you know?' " she recalled.

Cry to Heaven will mark Ford’s third film after Nocturnal Animals and A Single Man.

"I've been a fan of his. I saw Nocturnal Animals and then, of course, he's a staple in the fashion industry," the Narcos star shared.

She also praised the fashion designer for his impact on the fashion industry, saying that he "literally changed the fashion game. Like, there's a before and an after Tom Ford in the fashion industry. I think it's so chic that he let it go a bit to become a filmmaker."