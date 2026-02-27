Kenyan man accused of recruiting men to fight in Ukraine

A Kenyan man has been charged with allegedly deceiving young men with promises of overseas jobs and attempting to send them to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine, prosecutors said.

Festus Arasa Omwamba, 33, who heads a recruitment agency, is accused of recruiting 22 Kenyans 'for the purpose of exploitation by means of deception,' according to state prosecutors on Thursday, reports BBC.

Omwamba has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The group was rescued last September from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town near Nairobi, before they could travel to Russia, police said.

However, three others had already left the country and later returned home injured after ending up on the front line of the war in Ukraine, prosecutors added.

Authorities said the victims had signed contracts with an overseas employment agency and agreed to pay up to $18,000 for visas, travel, accommodation and related logistics.

According to a recent report by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), about 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia in its four-year conflict with Ukraine.

The intelligence agency said many recruits reportedly receive minimal training before being deployed to combat roles.

Omwamba was arrested earlier this month near the Ethiopian border after surrendering.

The Kenyan government has also said it will urge Russia to ban the recruitment of Kenyan nationals to fight in the war, according to officials.