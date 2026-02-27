King Charles remains immersed in work amid Andrew scrutiny

King Charles was all smiles as he undertook a visit to what Buckingham Palace called the nerve centre of UK defence.

According a statement issued on Friday, "The King visited Northwood Headquarters - the nerve centre of UK defence - to thank the dedicated personnel whose round‑the‑clock work helps keep the UK and our allies safe."

The statement added, "Home to the UK’s joint headquarters, as well as NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, The King met soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civil servants from the UK and NATO allies who are constantly working on military activities."

It said, "The visit highlighted the professionalism of all those working across Northwood’s commands and recognised their unwavering service in support of the country."

The king has shown no signs of slowing down, even as his family comes under intense scrutiny over the arrest of his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Following Andrew's arrest, the king assured the nation that he and his family supports the authorities investigating the disgraced royal.

Andrew is accused of sharing sensitive government information with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



