Debtor’s joy

This refers to the news story ‘After clinching deal with IMF: Pakistan plans to generate around $10bn in loans’ (July 15, 2022).by Mehtab Haider. It is ironic that after 75 years of ‘independence’ our governments announce foreign loan deals with fanfare and pomp. Not long ago the ex-prime minister proudly announced that his government clinched a very handsome loan deal with Saudi Arabia, despite the fact that this same prime minister always criticized his predecessors for requesting and acquiring international loans.

Going into debt is a very risky step and should be a measure of last resort. Hence, it is disappointing to see our leaders celebrating new loans.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada