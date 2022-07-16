PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president

COLOMBO: A lifetime’s ambition was fulfilled on Friday when Sri Lanka’s six-times prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was finally sworn in as president.He is only head of state in an acting capacity after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned in disgrace after fleeing to Singapore, but the position is one Wickremesinghe has sought for decades.

A few families have long dominated politics in the Indian Ocean island nation, and Wickremesinghe is the nephew of one its longest-serving leaders, Junius Jayewardene, who was in power for 12 years until stepping down in 1989.

Dubbed the "old fox", Jayewardene was renowned for his cunning, but his nephew is regarded as an even shrewder navigator of the country’s internecine power networks. It was Jayewardene who brought him into politics by making him a deputy foreign affairs minister in 1977. Commentators joked the initials of their United National Party (UNP) actually stood for Uncle and Nephew.

Family members say that Jayewardene, who died in 1996, had wanted to ensure that Wickremesinghe becomes president "even for one day". Now he will hold the position for at least six days, with parliament due to elect Rajapaksa’s long-term successor on Wednesday -- although Friday’s swearing-in means Wickremesinghe maintains his record of never having fulfilled a full term as prime minister.

He ran for the presidency twice -- in 1999 and 2005 -- losing both elections, and the UNP was annihilated in a parliamentary election in 2020, leaving Wickremesinghe as its only MP. But his political manoeuvring enabled him to outfox opponents and secure his sixth appointment to the premiership earlier this year after Rajapaksa’s brother Mahinda resigned.

Wickremesinghe is married to Maithree, an English lecturer. They have no children and have bequeathed their assets to his old school and their universities. But their impressive library of more than 2,500 books -- which he called his "biggest treasure" -- was among the losses when their house was torched last week by demonstrators who also drove Rajapaksa from his official residence.

Born into a wealthy as well as politically connected family rooted in publishing and plantations, Wickremesinghe started work as a rookie reporter at one of the family newspapers. But he turned to a legal career after the family firm was nationalised in 1973 by Sirima Bandaranaike, the world’s first woman prime minister.