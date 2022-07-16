UK issues first ‘red’ warning for extreme heat

LONDON: The UK’s meteorological agency on Friday issued its first ever "red" warning for exceptional heat, forecasting record highs of 40 degrees Celsius next week.
"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week," Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said. The Met Office said there was a 50-percent chance of temperatures topping 40 °C for the first time on Monday or Tuesday, and an 80-percent chance that the country’s previous record of 38.7 °C set in 2019 will be exceeded.
"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas," said Gundersen. "This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. This level of heat can have adverse health effects."
A red warning is issued when it is "very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure".
The warning will cover next Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England. The service said that while "extreme heat events do occur within natural climate variation", their increase in recent decades "is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity". UK hospitals have already warned of a surge in heat-related admissions and train operators have told passengers to expect cancellations.
FRANKFURT: A German court on Friday sentenced a former soldier to five and a half years in prison for plotting a...
TORONTO:The Canadian police have said they are still working to determine the motive behind the targeted killing of...
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping made a public visit to Xinjiang, state media reported on Friday. State news...
MADRID: Thousands of firefighters on Friday battled wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain in the face of scorching...
BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi denied the accusations in an election fraud charge against her when...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel said on Friday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to...
Comments