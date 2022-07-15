Abducted army officer martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza, an officer of Pakistan Army who was abducted on Tuesday night, was martyred while two terrorists were killed as security forces launched a search operation near Ziarat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said on Thursday.

On the night between July 12 and 13, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited the Quaid's Residency. On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately sent to chase the fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam.

A deliberate search operation was launched by security forces using SSG troops and helicopters. As a result, on the night of July 13 and 14, a group of six to eight terrorists was spotted moving in a nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces.

On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and attempted to flee. In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists have been killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered. However, in the process, the remaining terrorists along with the other abductee Umer Javed were able to flee for the time being.

Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend the perpetrators, sanitisation operation in the area by security forces continues unabated despite bad weather conditions. Security forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR added.