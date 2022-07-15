Flood damages bridge, safety walls in Bannu

BANNU: Flash floods triggered by torrential rains washed away a portion of a bridge and protection walls of a seasonal stream besides damaging roads and standing crops in the Noor Zaman Dodikhel area on Bannu-Kohat road in the district on Thursday.

The land link between the Bannu and Waligi Musakhel area in Domail tehsil was cut off due to high flood currents in the seasonal streams and damage to the bridge and safety walls. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road as traffic was suspended because of flooding in the stream.

After sweeping away a portion of the under-construction bridge and protection walls, the local residents have asked the Irrigation Department and Tehsil Municipal Administration to take steps for the safety of people and households. The elders said that they had expressed reservations to the relevant authorities about the selection of a site for the construction of the bridge in Dodikhel area.