Friday July 15, 2022
Peshawar

500kg polythene bags recovered

By APP
July 15, 2022

KHANEWAL: The environment department and the municipal committee recovered 500 kg polythene bags during a joint crackdown launched across the district on Wednesday.

Taking action on the directives of Lahore High Court (LHC) for banning the use of polythene bags, the district administration, together with the environment department, launched a crackdown across the district and recovered 500 kg polythene bags.

