Suzuki confirm early MotoGP departure

PARIS: Suzuki said on Wednesday they had come to an agreement with championship promoters Dorna to leave MotoGP at the end of this season, four years before the end of their contract.

Their current deal with the sport started in 2015 and was due to finish in 2026.

In May, the Japanese manufacturer said they wanted to quit MotoGP for financial reasons, which were also cited by the team on Wednesday.

“Motorcycle racing has always been a challenging place for technological innovation, including sustainability, and human resource development,” Suzuki’s representative director and president Toshihiro Suzuki said in a team statement.