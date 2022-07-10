Two killed in road accidents

Two people were killed in road accidents in parts of the city on Saturday. Meanwhile, a man attempted suicide in the Korangi area.

A man, who is yet to be identified, died in a road tragedy on the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said that the accident took place when the victim lost control of his car. Further investigations are underway.

Separately, a man was killed after a portion of a hill collapsed in Baldia Town’s Abidabad area. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 32-year-old Tufail, son of Munawar Khan.

Meanwhile, a man sustained burn injuries after he attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in Awami Colony area.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Farooq, son of Sadiq. He was taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors termed his condition critical. An investigation is underway.