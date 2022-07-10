Police, Rescue 1122 finalise strategies for Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi : The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi District police, City Traffic Police (CTP), and Rescue-1122 have finalised all the arrangements for Eidul Azha while over 4,000 personnel would be deployed.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, have formulated a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

Over 2500 security personnel would be deployed on Eid congregations, Mosques, Imambargahs, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed for the safety of the citizens, he said adding, special pickets were set up at all the entry and exit points of the city to check suspicious vehicles. He said that beggars were not being allowed to walk freely in the city and action in accordance with the law was being taken against them.

CTP Rawalpindi have also chalked out a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which over 1150 Wardens and Traffic officers would be deployed in main city areas and Murree aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

According to CTP spokesman, the CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad have finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt with in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic Wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

35 checking pickets had been set up to control one-wheeling and car-skating.

Seven special squads had also been formed to control the illegal activity and penalize the violators, he added.

The spokesman said that the CTP had launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers, particularly those who were going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their near and dear ones.

CTO said that all-out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users adding, in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements were also being made for Eid ul Azha. He informed that CTP had also made special arrangements for Murree.

360 traffic wardens had been deployed to regulate traffic in Murree. Special checking pickets would also be established at all entry and exit points of Murree during Eid ul Azha holidays, he said.

Public Service Vehicles would not be allowed to enter Murree without route permits and fitness certificates, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalised arrangements for Eid ul Azha and more than 400 rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, the Rescue-1122 personnel would remain alert during Eidul Azha holidays at emergency rescue stations with dozens of fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue, and recovery vehicles, water bowsers, specialised vehicles, and motorbike ambulances.

The Rescue posts would be established at several points. The rescuers would perform their duties on three days of Eid ul Azha.

Rescue-1122, emergency ambulances, and rescue, and fire services would remain on emergency alert during the Eidul Azha holidays in all tehsils of the district to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency. Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics would also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

The District Control Room would be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard.

Special mobile posts would also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings.

The DEO advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eidul Azha holidays.