City receives moderate rain

LAHORE : Moderate rain hit the provincial capital here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued in spans during the day. Following the rain, teams of Wasa and other allied departments were seen active on city roads. Managing Director Wasa Ghufran Ahmed was also in the field and supervised clearance of stagnant rainwater from the roads. Met officials said heavy falls may generate flooding in local Nullahs of Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gawadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Quetta, Bolan, Kohlu, Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, northeast and central Punjab. They said moist currents were penetrating in southern parts of the country while strong monsoon current were penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue till Tuesday. They predicted that more rain wind/thundershower was expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/lower Balochistan, Lower Sindh and Kashmir. Heavy falls were also likely in lower Sindh, lower Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period. Rain-thundershower was expected in coastal areas of Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Karachi, Thatta, Rohri, Jacobabad, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Chhor, Padidan, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Larkana, Dadu, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Mangla, Kotli, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Dir, Cherat, Pattan, Barkhan, Ormara, Lasbella, Panjgur, Ziarat, Turbat, Pasni, Dalbandin, Gawadar, Jiwani and Khuzdar. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and 28.4°C.