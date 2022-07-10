Expeditious delivery of justice to ordinary citizens is a hallmark of democratic societies. The situation on this front is quite disturbing; with most ordinary citizens waiting decades for justice as their cases remain pending. On the other hand, influential people get their cases heard swiftly. Recently, the courts were opened at midnight in response to the calls of powerful political actors. However, ordinary citizens are denied this opportunity, with many people having suffered for generations as a result.
The courts are the citizens’ last resort for redressing their grievances and failure to live up to their expectations will erode trust in state institutions. The government also needs to support the Judiciary in overcoming its capacity constraints so that court cases can be disposed of in a timely manner.
Asad Aziz
Khushab
‘He came, he saw, he left’. This can be said of all the administrators of Karachi in the recent past, who came...
The 2022-23 budget will prove to be disastrous for the real-estate sector. The incumbent government has not only...
This year Eidul Azha has coincided with the monsoon rains. In the midst of the Eid excitement, we often forget about...
This refers to the letter ‘We don’t need no education’ by Iman Hafeez. I agree with the points of the writer....
This refers to the news report ‘Monsoon rains claim 20 more lives’ . According to the news report, 97 people have...
Shahi Tump is a town in Turbat city. The people of Shahi Tump have been paying their bills but Wapda still does not...
Comments