Holiday notice

Pakistan on Saturday registered 732 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths during the last 24 hours
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and the world's richest person, said on Saturday he was...
NEW DELHI: India has fined the local arm of Amnesty International nearly $8 million after a probe into its finances...
The US and China held constructive talks after an unusually long meeting aimed at preventing bilateral tensions from...
KARACHI: Former senator and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Col Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi passed away late Friday...
Sixteen people were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir , with rescuers searching for dozens more...
Comments