 
close
Sunday July 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Holiday notice

By Editor
July 10, 2022
Holiday notice

The offices of The News Karachi will remain closed on Sunday and Monday (July 10 and 11) on account of Eidul Azha. Therefore, there will be no issue of the newspaper on Monday and Tuesday. (July 11 and 12). —Editor

Comments