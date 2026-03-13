Where does 'Age of Attraction' take place?

Where is 'Age of Attraction' filmed?

Age of Attraction, a dating show on Netflix, pushes contestants to find real love irrespective of how old they are.



40 singles on the show, ages ranging from 22 to 60, will look to form long-lasting relationships based solely on genuine compatibility.

Advertisement

However, Age of Attraction courted controversy over its age-gap relationships. For example, Nick Viall – who is 45 – married Natalie Joy, who is 27. The pair married in 2024, and they share one child.

Natalie and Nick hosted the series, with the latter telling Netflix's Tudum, “People have gotten lonelier and lonelier, and I think their perception of who’s an eligible mate has been warped. With Age of Attraction, we’re also creating this environment to encourage people to really focus on compatibility."

“There’s not a lot of positive information out there about age-different relationships,” Natalie added.

“But watching this show, you just see these beautiful relationships unfold and realise that age really doesn’t matter. It goes out the window completely.”

Where was Age of Attraction filmed?

Age of Attraction was filmed in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada. The majority of the shooting took place in the Brew Creek Centre.

Filming also took place at other locations, including Queen Elizabeth Park and the wedding venue Pemberton Weddings & Events in Pemberton Valley.