Uninterrupted power supply during Eid, says NTDC

LAHORE: In pursuance of a Ministry of Energy (Power Division) notification, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over as acting Managing Director of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on a stop-gap arrangement.

An NTDC spokesman said that Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan did BSc/ BE from the University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan, MS Engineering from the University of Wollongong, Australia, and PhD. from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia. He rendered service over 30 years of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in power sector, including NTDC, on key appointments like Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery / GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North. He also served as CEO FESCO, CEO IESCO, Chief Operating Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB. After assuming the charge, MD NTDC conveyed a meeting of NTDC senior officers here at WAPDA House Lahore, Friday.He said that the NTDC will ensure uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies (DISCOs) during Eidul Azha. The NTDC teams will remain on alert at NPCC and at all grid stations across the country, surprise visits will also be paid by the management in this regard.