No reduction in CWG contingent: POA

ISLAMABAD: The Birmingham Commonwealth Games Organising Committee has confirmed the participation of the 104-member Pakistan contingent, with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) directing all the concerned federations to complete traveling formalities.

It has been learned that once the final list is shared with the organisers, it cannot be retrieved.

Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA has confirmed to 'The News' that an undertaking has already been sought from the competing federations to ensure participation of their athletes even if the government withdraws support at the eleventh hour.

“After getting initial confirmation from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) a couple of months back, the POA has confirmed participation of 104-member strong contingent to the Games organisers. Not a single name can now be retrieved or withdrawn. Now when every athlete and support staff has acquired a visa and his/her accreditation has been confirmed after getting a go-ahead from the PSB, the POA cannot go back.

The entire 104-member contingent will compete in the Games starting from July 28. Once you confirm the size of the contingent to the organisers, withdrawing at the last minute or even curtailing the size of the contingent is not possible as it could create future problems for the country. The organisers have made all the arrangements and we cannot now put them in a difficult position. So we have decided to go ahead with a 104-member contingent for the Games irrespective of government support. Now it has become a matter of national prestige,” the POA secretary said.

According to details available with 'The News', the government will now support around 62-member instead of 70 odd as was decided earlier. The entire women’s cricket team will be supported by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while the rest of the 23 members will either be financially looked after by POA or by federations themselves.

The Secretary POA maintained that with less than three weeks left for the start of the Games, no change could be introduced at this point in time nor is it possible.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Board of Governors constituted during the PTI Government tenure on Wednesday decided to further reduce athletes’ support. The Swimming Federation was told that just one member out of six accredited of their contingent would be supported by the government. Hockey, Boxing and some other federations were also told Thursday about government limitations.

With Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) already in crisis, it is not sure whether the federation would be in a position to finance three to four support staff members to whom the PSB has withdrawn support.