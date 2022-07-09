Elderly man killed in Korangi clash

An elderly man was killed during a clash between two groups in Korangi on Friday. Sixty-year-old Aslam, son of Rafay, died during the clash that occurred between neighbourss in Mehran Town. After getting information, Korangi Industrial Area police and rescuers reached the area and took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The family of the deceased claimed that their neighbours hit him during the clash, resulting his death after he fell down and his head hit a road. Police arrested a woman, Shahana, while her husband managed to escape.

Separately, a policeman, Akhtar, was wounded during a clash in the Sachal area after he was hit in the head with any object. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. In another incident, a security guard, Imran, 20, was wounded after his gun fired a shot mistakenly in Steel Town. He was taken to the JPMC. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man identified as Anwar Hussain was wounded after he offered resistance to a mugging bid in the Sher Shah area. He was taken to the ASH.