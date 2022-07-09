New schedule for late trains

LAHORE:Train operations have been rescheduled after a delay of many hours. According to details, the 42 Down Karakoram Express (Lahore to Karachi) was to leave at 3pm on 8 July, 2022 but now this train will leave at 10am on 9 July (today).

Pak Business Express 34 Down (Lahore to Karachi) will leave at 10:40 am on 9 July (today) instead of 4pm on 8 July, 2022. Karachi Express 16 Down will leave Lahore at 9:00am on 9 July (today). According to Pakistan Railways, due to late trains, if passengers want to get their tickets refunded, they can contact the nearest reservation office and get a full refund.