Charsadda team win kabaddi final

PESHAWAR: The host Charsadda defeated Peshawar in the final kabaddi match in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games.

Charsadda won the match by 30-29 points.

Captain Mohib and Saddam played a key role in the victory of the Charsadda team.

District Sports Officer Tahseenullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, Admin Officer Imranullah, International kabaddi referee Malang Jan and others were present.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games are being held all over the province under the auspices of Director General Sports KP.

After the completion of the district round of the traditional games, all the position-holders would be called to Peshawar for a final round wherein they would also be awarded cash prizes.