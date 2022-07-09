No one becomes traitor over edicts of treason: ECP

Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday vehemently condemned what it called the baseless allegations against chief election commissioner (CEC) aired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying no institution could become a traitor by issuing edicts of treason.



The PTI chairman leveled fresh allegations against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in Khushab and the spokesperson for the ECP reacted strongly to it. He said that the ECP will continue to take decisions in accordance with the Constitution and the law without any provocation and pressure.

He also issued a statement in reaction to a news conference held by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar here, wherein the party leader unleashed a barrage of allegations against the electoral body.

“By-elections to be held in 20 constituencies of Punjab on July 17 are being held on the old final electoral rolls. The electoral list is approved after the Election Commission announces the polls schedule to make it easier to create a polling scheme,” the ECP spokesperson explained.

According to the law, he pointed out, after the announcement of election schedule, there can be no change in the voters list, no vote can be registered or excluded; no change can be made in the voters data. There can be no change in the voters list until the election is held in the respective constituency.



“The media-driven vote registration statements are baseless and contrary to the reality. It is a gross propaganda technique by which the people are being misled. The Election Commission is committed to conducting transparent and peaceful elections in 20 supplementary constituencies in collaboration with other institutions and this will be ensured,” he made it clear.

Earlier in the day, in his news conference, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar warned that the country would move towards a ‘difficult situation’ if the public perceived the ECP was not doing justice or becoming a silent spectator when the law was violated during the upcoming by-elections in Punjab. The PTI leader alleged that ‘interference’ was afoot to change the results of the upcoming by-polls. He blamed the government for allegedly changing voters lists and using state machinery to benefit ex-PTI candidates the ruling parties were backing.

Asad Umar asked the party workers to fully prepare for the upcoming elections and remarked, “Whatever they do, the PTI will win with a big majority on July 17. Once Punjab goes out of their (the government’s) hands, what will the imported prime minister do in Islamabad? We are heading towards new elections”.

He then came hard on the electoral body and ‘advised’ it to allot itself an election symbol as well since it was behaving like a political party. He claimed that it was clear that the PTI was ‘leading prominently’ in all the constituencies they had visited, as he cited polls.

The PTI leader contended that it was not surprising, especially with the extraordinary increase in Imran Khan’s popularity in the last few months while the most welcome aspect was that all the different societal sectors, from the lowest-earning ones to the most educated, ‘we are seeing the nation uniting’. He said it was obvious and the ‘fake’ government could also see that. He noted the by-elections will be held on 17th and then chief minister’s election will be held on July 22, after which this story will be concluded but they (rulers) are not ready to go away so easily.

The PTI leader claimed that ‘direct calls’ were being made from assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners to officials in Punjab. “Our people are being threatened and FIRs are being registered. However, the most dangerous thing is illegally registering votes. We have filed a petition. Individual petitions have already been filed but the ECP has not taken any action. The law clearly says votes cannot be changed once election date is announced but contrary to it, new votes had been registered in electoral rolls. They are mostly those whose temporary or permanent addresses do not fall in that constituency and it is a test for the ECP and courts,” he noted.