Drug case against Rana Sana baseless: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that drug case against Rana Sanaullah was baseless and neither the PTI nor the Bani Gala had any role in lodging the cases against him.

He denied the claim of Rana Sanaullah that 15kg heroin was sent from Bani Gala and handed over to the IGP. He was responding to a question at a talk show. To a question, he said Shahryar Afridi had done wrong when he stated on oath that 15kg heroin was recovered from Rana Sana’s car. He said such cases against politicians are not good.

He said no other politician except Rana Sanaullah faced multiple cases because he (Rana Sana) becomes personal when he is in the government and thinks that he will remain in the government forever.

He said Rana Sanaullah is a mature politician and he should show flexibility when he is in the government and should not indulge in nasty politics. “Rana Sana’s previous speeches against the institutions were shameful and he faced consequences of his own statements,” he added. Fawad said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) deals with such cases and politicians have no role in these cases.