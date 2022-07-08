According to the WHO, depression is a leading cause of disability around the world. A depressed mind can never generate innovative ideas. Those suffering from depression channel all their energies towards overcoming their state of mind. According to research conducted by the International Journal of Emergency Mental Health and Human Resilience in 2021, around 10 to 16 per cent of Pakistan’s population, more than 14 million people, suffers from mild to moderate psychiatric illness; mainly depression.

These figures are alarming, to say the least. A possible solution might be to create a department under the federal health ministry specifically dedicated to addressing mental health. There is also a need to get rid of the stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society.

Kashish Ali

Kashmore