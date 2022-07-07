Tantrum Khan

While addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again claimed that his government was removed through a conspiracy and that he would soon prove his claim beyond a doubt. Since Imran’s ouster from power in April 2022, through a vote of no-confidence in parliament, he has been conducting rally after rally against the coalition government. Our politicians never try to understand that such rallies will not bring any positive changes to the country but will only lead to further political uncertainty. The people cannot afford to face more financial burdens created by political chaos. Imran Khan should realize that his government was removed due to the failure of his party to live up to any of the promises they made. It is time for the former PM to show some maturity and come to the negotiating table and work with the current government to extricate Pakistan from its economic crisis.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat