Saving lives

July 07, 2022

Poverty and joblessness are among the leading causes for suicide, especially in developing countries like Pakistan. A large number of students and salaried professionals commit suicide every year in our country as the economic situation continues to worsen.

I think the only solution to this problem is to implement policies that reduce poverty and provide greater employment opportunities. I hope that the government does not neglect this growing problem.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi

