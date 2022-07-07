Saving lives

Poverty and joblessness are among the leading causes for suicide, especially in developing countries like Pakistan. A large number of students and salaried professionals commit suicide every year in our country as the economic situation continues to worsen.
I think the only solution to this problem is to implement policies that reduce poverty and provide greater employment opportunities. I hope that the government does not neglect this growing problem.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
