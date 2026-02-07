Beverley Callard announces her cancer diagnosis: 'Quite nervous'

Beverley Callard recently shared devastating news about her health just a few weeks after securing a job in a soap opera.

In an interview with Patrick Kielty on RTÉ's The Late Late Show, the 68-year-old English actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, stating that it is in an early stage.

Callard, who moved to Ireland to perform in the Dublin-based soap opera Fair City, told Kielty that she will go back to the United Kingdom, where she will undergo surgery and radiation.

She explained, “I'd had some tests just before I left the UK and literally 15 to 20 minutes before [her first scene] I was in my dressing room at Fair City, getting ready to go on, and I was quite nervous and thinking, ‘I hope everybody thinks I'm all right, whatever.’”

“And my consultant rang me and said, ‘you've got to come back to the UK.’ I said, ‘well I can't possibly, you know, I've just taken a new job I'm away for a month.’”

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. But I'm fine. I'm absolutely fine. My head was a bit mashed for the first few days. It's very early stages, and I'm along with, you know, thousands of other women as well,” Callard said.

The Coronation Street star will “travel back to the United Kingdom” for a few weeks just to get her “lymph nodes and lymph glands and all that” checked.

“I need an operation and some radiotherapy, and then I'm coming back to Fair City, so I will be back in just a few weeks,” Callard quipped.