WhatsApp may add Instagram style close friends for status updates

WhatsApp may soon introduce a new way for users to control who sees their status updates. Reportedly, Meta is testing an Instagram-like feature that allows users to create custom contact lists for sharing status posts.

The feature has reportedly been spotted in the beta version for Android 2.26.5.11 and is still in the development stage.

The reported feature allows users to organise contacts into named lists which display different emojis for their identification. The lists enable users to share their current status without needing to change their privacy settings after each new update.

Instead, users can easily select a predefined group of contacts associated with that category, minimising the possibility of sharing information with the wrong people.

One of the key additions is a close friends list feature, similar to Instagram. This option would let users share status updates only with selected contacts. Users can add people to the list either through the status privacy settings or directly from the status interface.

Users will reportedly be able to edit their close friends list at any time. However, any changes made after a status is shared will only apply to future updates. Contacts removed from a list will still be able to view a status that was shared with them earlier.

WhatsApp is also said to be testing three additional privacy options for status sharing. Once a status is posted, selected contacts may see a coloured ring around the user’s profile picture, indicating restricted visibility.