Academia, industry to jointly work on research, development

LAHORE:A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between industry and academia for cooperation in research and innovation for equipping students with professional skills.

Under the agreement, both academia and industry will undertake research and development initiatives at the well-equipped testing facilities of the institute's Polymer & Process engineering faculty. This partnership will enable quantitative advancements in the PVC production process and quality in the industrial unit. It will also enhance the knowledge base and availability of technical experts for the industry's Techno-Commercial functions.

Using these facilities, the industry may also provide technical and management consultancy to PVC finished goods manufacturers for optimized performance and innovative solutions.

For UET students and faculty’s development, the industry will also assist students with pragmatic final year projects of UET to develop its curriculum, including subject matter specific to polymer industries to ensure its alignment with the industry needs.

The MoU was signed between the prestigious University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore and Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL) to strengthen industry-academia linkage through cooperation for the professional development of students.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar (VC, UET Lahore) and Jahangir Piracha (CEO of EPCL) and Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association representatives Haroon Ali Khan (Sr Vice Chairman) and Abrar Ahmed (Vice President).