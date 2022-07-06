Turkish delegation calls on governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said Pakistan and Turkey have deep, brotherly relationship based on historical, religious and cultural values; he stated this during a meeting with a high-level delegation led by DG for European Union and Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health of Turkey Dr Selami Kilic and Consul General of Turkey in Lahore Emir Ozbay at the Governor's House on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of the health sector. Talking to them, the Governor said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is providing best health facilities to the people of Southern Punjab. He said that both the countries have opportunity for enhancement of business avenues in the health sector and with cooperation of Turkey more hospitals could be established. The Governor said government is providing conducive environment to business companies for investment in country. He said the Pakmedica Expo and Business Forum will provide an opportunity to benefit from Turkey’s advanced healthcare technology.

Minister, Turkish envoy visit PKLI: Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Tuesday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). Lahore Consul-General of Turkey Emir Ozbey also accompanied the minister and they both visited various departments of the hospital. They also inquired about the quality of treatment from patients at PKLI. Dr Faisal of PKLI welcomed the minister and the Turkish Consul-General. Turkish DG Health Dr Selami Kilic, Arsalan Zameer Khan, Focal Person Dr Tareedullah and others were also with Emir Ozbey. The minister and Ozbey also presided over a meeting. Dr Saeed Akhtar attended the meeting through video link conference. The minister said the hospital was the idea of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to provide international standard medical facilities to kidney patients. Ozbey said he was feeling great happiness to visit PKLI and Turkey would cooperate with Punjab Health Department.