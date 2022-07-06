 
Wednesday July 06, 2022
French man gets life for killing student

By AFP
July 06, 2022

STRASBOURG, France: A French court on Tuesday sentenced a convicted rapist to life in prison for the murder of a student who he claimed until the end to have killed accidentally. Sophie Le Tan vanished on her 20th birthday after failing to return from what was supposed to be a visit to a rented apartment outside the eastern city of Strasbourg on September 8, 2018.

