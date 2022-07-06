Pundits slam ‘timid’ India

NEW DELHI: Cricketers and pundits slammed India’s batting in the second innings as England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root hit hundreds to thrash the tourists in the fifth Test on Tuesday.
“Congratulations to England on a convincing victory.”
Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle hit out at India. “The 8th largest run-chase in history has been a stroll in the park. Bat hasn’t faced a challenge from the ball for the last 200 runs,” he tweeted.
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweeted: “This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy.”
Former coach Ravi Shastri hit out at the batsmen for their defensive approach.
“They needed to bat two sessions and I thought they were defensive, they were timid today, especially after lunch,” Shastri, who was coach when India led the series 2-1 last year, said
