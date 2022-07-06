Power woes

Nepra has increased the basic power tariff by Rs7.9/kWh, increasing the per unit price of electricity from Rs16.91 to over Rs24. Consumers have no other option than to pay inflated bills to get electricity. However, they have a right to expect something in return. One of the immediate actions the government can take is to reduce electricity theft because of which paying consumers not only end up being charged more but also deal with loadshedding.

The power department should take steps to reduce losses that occur due to a poor transmission and distribution system. Line losses in Pakistan are the highest in the South Asian region. This step will require major capital investment. The government must also take steps to bring overall efficiency to the system. For too long the government has increased electricity tariffs without any focus on providing good customer service.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad