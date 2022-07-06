JS Zindigi, PHA sign pact

LAHORE: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) in an auspicious event held at PHA Headquarters, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed between director general PHA Umer Jehangir and chief officer at JS Zindigi Noman Azhar. According to the accord, all the PHA departments will be digitalised to fulfill the requirements of digital world.

On the occasion, secretary housing Punjab Mian Shakeel Ahmed graced the ceremony. Assistant director general Babar Deen and other officials of PHA were also present.

During his address, Mian Shakeel Ahmed stressed, “to improve performance of PHA, it is inevitable to digitalise all the departments of PHA.” He also said the initiative was in accordance with the vision of Punjab government. Due to digitalisation issues like attendance of employees, plantation drives, and advertising expenditure will be easily monitored.

During his speech, DG PHA Umer Jehangir assured that all the resources shall be utilised to improve performance of the organisation. He also emphasised that PHA was working both on making Lahore green and on betterment of various departments.

He appreciated and mentioned that, they were thankful to management of JS Zindigi to assist the digitalisation as volunteers to complete the task in shortest possible time.