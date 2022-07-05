Curfew in Ohio city after police kill unarmed black man

Akron, United States: The Ohio city of Akron has declared a state of emergency, setting a curfew and cancelling Independence Day fireworks, after protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man turned unruly on Sunday night.

The protests broke out after police released body camera video that showed eight officers shooting at 25-year-old Jayland Walker as he fled a traffic stop last week. Walker's body was found to have some 60 gunshot wounds.

Daytime protests yesterday were peaceful but, despite pleas from the Walker family that demonstrations remain peaceful, Akron police declared an unlawful assembly once property was damaged. Officers in riot gear fired about a dozen canisters of tear gas to scatter protesters, local media outlet WKYC-TV said.