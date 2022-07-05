 
Tuesday July 05, 2022
Islamabad

Appeal for blood

July 05, 2022

Rawalpindi: Mohammad Ibrahim son of Aqdeel Mughal is suffering from cancer. He needs donation of blood group A+ (A positive), says a press release. He is admitted in CMH Children hospital, Solider Ward Level 2, Bed 19. Interested donors can contact at cell phone no 0314-5183010

