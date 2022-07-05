Five arrested, 4.5kg charas seized in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have arrested three persons including a couple and recovered around 4.5kg charas from their possession during a raid.An official said that on the directives of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the cops had launched a crackdown against drug traffickers in the Mardan district.

Following a tip-off, a police team led by DSP Sabz Ali conducted a raid in Sheikh Maltoon and arrested one Azmat, a resident of Badaber in Peshawar, and seized 1215 grams of charas and a pistol from him.

Also, the cops nabbed Imdad and a woman, also residents of Peshawar, and recovered 3236 grams of charas from them.Meanwhile, the police arrested Salman, a proclaimed offender in murder and other serious criminal cases, and seized weapons from him within the limits of Jabar police station.

The cops in Jabar also traced and recovered a boy named Jawad, who had been missing for the last several days, and reunited him with the family.In a separate raid, the police in the Lundkhwar area while probing a case of robbery arrested Mumtaz, who confessed to having stolen various goods from a godown. The cops also recovered the stolen goods and handed them over to the owners.